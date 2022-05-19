Fun and Mind Games at “Mindbender Mansion”

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach's latest interactive, kid-friendly exhibit launches May 21

Solve interactive puzzles to score clues in “Mindbender Mansion.” Photo courtesy Oregon Museum of Science and Industry
Just in time for summer break, math, science, and kid-friendly tech come together at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium’s “Mindbender Mansion” exhibition. From May 21 to September 4, scientists of all ages from across the county can enter the West Palm Beach center’s mansion filled with brainteasers and interactive games. After collecting clues and passwords hidden among the manse’s many themed rooms, visitors will leave as members of the Mindbender Society.

Science and math puzzles, critical-thinking exercises, and brainteasers will encourage children to work together to solve them—while having a mind-bendingly good time. Admission is $15-$19.

