Funny Girl Arrives at the Kravis Center

Fanny Brice is in the building, and don’t even try to rain on her parade. Catch the Broadway tour of Funny Girl at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach January 28 through February 2. This love letter to the theater tells the story of an indomitable girl from the Lower East Side (as famously portrayed by Barbra Streisand) who has her heart set on the stage.

The show boasts one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Tickets start at $50.