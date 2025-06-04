Galley Unveils Summer Prix Fixe Menu

Galley at the Hilton West Palm Beach has debuted a new summer prix fixe menu. For $60 per person, patrons can savor three courses that embody chef de cuisine Joel Rodriguez’s playful spin on South Florida classics. Starter options include char-grilled mojo pork belly, tuna tataki, and Caesar salad. For an entrée, guests can choose between a pan-seared black grouper with vegetable farrotto and salsa criolla, steak frites with chimichurri, and char-grilled airline chicken breast with a Cognac Dijon cream. Dessert options include a key lime tart or a classic cheesecake with a berries and orange compote. Galley is also offering a curated wine list, with bottles priced at $50 each.