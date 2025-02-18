Gesto Debuts in Delray Beach

Gesto has opened on East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The 55-seat pizzeria is the brainchild of Nicolas Kurban, who also operates Amar Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar. Kurban tapped Garri Banar, a seasoned pizzaiolo and artisan baker, to develop the menu, which consists of sourdough-hybrid, wood-fired pizzas made using Italian flour and Jersey-grown tomatoes. Other highlights include vibrant salads and antipasti dishes, plus sweets such as orange olive cake, sourdough chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate pistachio mousse. Gesto is open daily starting at 4 p.m.