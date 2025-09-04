Get Creative at Resource Depot’s Upcycle Day

Resource Depot in West Palm Beach will host Upcycle Day, a one-of-a-kind experience where creativity meets conscious making, September 13. This curated, all-day event will feature four talented local makers who will each lead a 90-minute upcycled art and design workshop. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Upcycle Day offers a chance to mix and mingle with fellow creatives and is open to the guests ages 16 years and older. Participants will rotate through four 90-minute workshops in small groups, offering an opportunity to work side-by-side with the artists as they teach their craft, share their stories, and spark creativity. The workshops include:

Crochet with textile remnants using the Granny Square Technique

Assemblage using reclaimed materials to make wall art

Bookmaking with mixed-media woven covers for an accordion-style journal

Use jewelry-making techniques to craft a light-catching hanging sculpture

Proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Resource Depot’s mission to promote environmental sustainability and creativity.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $125 each (limited to 80 guests). Snacks and lunch also provided. To purchase, visit resourcedepot.org/upcycle-day.