Get Creative at Resource Depot’s Upcycle Day

Resource Depot in West Palm Beach will host Upcycle Day, a day of a upcycled art and design workshops, September 13

By
-
Resource Depot in West Palm Beach will host Upcycle Day September 13. Photo courtesy of Resource Depot
Resource Depot in West Palm Beach will host Upcycle Day September 13. Photo courtesy of Resource Depot

Resource Depot in West Palm Beach will host Upcycle Day, a one-of-a-kind experience where creativity meets conscious making, September 13. This curated, all-day event will feature four talented local makers who will each lead a 90-minute upcycled art and design workshop. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Upcycle Day offers a chance to mix and mingle with fellow creatives and is open to the guests ages 16 years and older. Participants will rotate through four 90-minute workshops in small groups, offering an opportunity to work side-by-side with the artists as they teach their craft, share their stories, and spark creativity. The workshops include:

  • Crochet with textile remnants using the Granny Square Technique 
  • Assemblage using reclaimed materials to make wall art 
  • Bookmaking with mixed-media woven covers for an accordion-style journal 
  • Use jewelry-making techniques to craft a light-catching hanging sculpture 

Proceeds from tickets sales will benefit Resource Depot’s mission to promote environmental sustainability and creativity. 

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $125 each (limited to 80 guests). Snacks and lunch also provided. To purchase, visit resourcedepot.org/upcycle-day.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR