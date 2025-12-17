Get Festive at Christmas at The Park

On December 21, head to West Palm Beach for Christmas at The Park, complete with Santa Brunch, sleigh rides, and holiday movie night

Caleb The Elf at The Park. Photo by Michael Albanese
Things are getting festive at The Park in West Palm Beach. On December 21, The Park will host its annual Christmas at The Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family and friends will enjoy the Santa Brunch, sleigh rides, and a classic holiday movie night on the green.

The Nutcracker Cocktail at The House Kitchen & Bar. Photo by Michael Albanese
Join The Park for a full day of holiday fun, including:

Santa Brunch at The House Kitchen & Bar: From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., enjoy a holiday-themed brunch, a photo meet-and-greet with Santa Claus, and a kids’ cookie decorating station. Reservations are required.

Sleigh Rides: From 4 to 6 p.m., take a hayride to “The North Pole Mail Room” with Santa’s elf. Meet at the No. 10 tee for a magical ride from Caleb the Elf.

Movie on the Green: At 6:30 p.m., gather at The Patio for an outdoor screening of Home Alone and enjoy hot cocoa and popcorn while watching the movie. 

