Get Moving During District Fit This Weekend

District Fit will return to CityPlace and Hilton West Palm Beach on March 15, boasting a full day of immersive experiences. The eighth annual event blends movement, mindfulness, and community connection. Guests will enjoy complimentary and donation-based classes led by top instructors and national brands, including Equinox (which is slated to open at CityPlace next winter).

This year, net proceeds will support Love Serving Autism, a nonprofit that provides adaptive racquet sports instruction for children and adults with autism, enhancing their communication, physical health, and emotional well-being.

District Fit is open to all ages and fitness levels, making it an inclusive opportunity to explore new workout styles and prioritize well-being. The schedule of classes ranges from yoga and meditation to HYROX, Pilates, and strength training. More than a dozen expert instructors from leading studios—including Equinox, MVMNT WPB, 1401 Athletics, CrossFit Squad, Pound Fitness, and Be You Disco—will guide sessions designed to inspire movement and wellness.

Advanced registration is encouraged to secure spots for specific classes. For more information and the full event schedule, visit districtfitwpb.com.