Get Ready to Run 4 The Sea

The thirteenth annual Run 4 The Sea returns to Loggerhead Marinelife Center on April 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. The race features a timed four-mile run on Ocean Drive in Juno Beach for participants of all ages, and a one-mile fun run for runners ages 12 and younger.

Participants in the four-mile run can run, jog, or walk in support Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s mission to promote ocean conservation and protect threatened and endangered sea turtles. A sport-style participation t-shirt will be issued to the first 500 registrants, and each runner will receive a finisher’s medal.

Adult registration is $45 per person and $25 for children ages 12 and younger. On the day of the event, registration fees will increase to $50 for adults. Loggerhead Marinelife Center is also offering a virtual/sleep-in option for $45 per person, allowing participants to run at their preferred time and place.

Race packet pickups will be held at the Welcome Center on April 12 from noon to 6 p.m. For more information and to register, visit marinelife.org/run-4-the-sea.