Gilbert & George to Unveil New Exhibit

Gilbert & George, the prolific art duo of Gilbert Prousch and George Passmore, will return to West Palm Beach to showcase “The Corpsing Pictures” at the White Cube art gallery April 12 to May 14.

The exhibition toys with the art duo’s explorations of inferred double meaning—starting with its shocking title, which could refer to the subject of death itself or the theatrical term for when an actor breaks character. Ambiguity, contradiction, and eeriness abound in the showcase, with Gilbert & George themselves the subjects of the pictures, often accompanied by unsettling accessories such as bones, knotted strings, and decaying plants.

The exhibition will kick off with an “An Evening with Gilbert & George” reception April 20 at White Cube, followed by the artists in conversation at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach April 21.