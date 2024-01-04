Going Wild at Lighthouse ArtCenter

Go where the wild things are: the Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta. On January 18, the organization will unveil “Wild Hearts,” a captivating tribute to the wonders of nature through the eyes of renowned artists Helmut Koller, Ellen Jewett, and Geoffrey Gorman, plus award-winning conservation photographers Mac Stone and Carlton Ward Jr. The Spencer Gallery will showcase enchanting fauna in Koller’s vivid animal paintings, where big cats serve as muses, as well as in Jewett and Gorman’s found object sculptures of fantastical creatures.

Over in the Schorr Gallery, iconic images of Florida Everglades wildlife—you may even recognize some critters from Ward’s Path of the Panther documentary—will inspire awe and action among viewers. The exhibition will open with a reception the evening of January 18 and remain on view through February 24.