Grandeur of Sissinghurst Comes to Palm Beach

This month, The Garden Club of Palm Beach and The Society of the Four Arts will partner to host “Sissinghurst, a Garden in a Ruin in a Farm: Unlocking the Sense of Place,” a lecture by Troy Scott Smith, head gardener of Sissinghurst Castle Garden, January 15 at 3 p.m.

Sissinghurst was created by writers Vita Sackville-West and Harold Nicolson in the 1930s, and is now owned by the National Trust. It is regarded by garden aficionados as the quintessential model of a romantic twentieth century English country garden.

During his lecture, Smith will discuss his tenure at Sissinghurst and his hope to celebrate everything that is good about Sissinghurst.

Tickets for “Sissinghurst, a Garden in a Ruin in a Farm: Unlocking the Sense of Place” are $20 for non-members and free for Four Arts and Garden Club members.

To reserve tickets and learn more, visit fourarts.org.