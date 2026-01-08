Grandeur of Sissinghurst Comes to Palm Beach

Troy Scott Smith will present "Sissinghurst, a Garden in a Ruin in a Farm: Unlocking the Sense of Place" in Palm Beach January 15

Photo courtesy of Sissinghurst Castle Garden
Photo courtesy of Sissinghurst Castle Garden

This month, The Garden Club of Palm Beach and The Society of the Four Arts will partner to host “Sissinghurst, a Garden in a Ruin in a Farm: Unlocking the Sense of Place,” a lecture by Troy Scott Smith, head gardener of Sissinghurst Castle Garden, January 15 at 3 p.m.

Troy Scott Smith, head gardener of Sissinghurst Castle Garden. Photo courtesy of Sissinghurst Castle Garden
Troy Scott Smith, head gardener of Sissinghurst Castle Garden. Photo courtesy of Sissinghurst Castle Garden

Sissinghurst was created by writers Vita Sackville-West and Harold Nicolson in the 1930s, and is now owned by the National Trust. It is regarded by garden aficionados as the quintessential model of a romantic twentieth century English country garden.

During his lecture, Smith will discuss his tenure at Sissinghurst and his hope to celebrate everything that is good about Sissinghurst.

Tickets for “Sissinghurst, a Garden in a Ruin in a Farm: Unlocking the Sense of Place” are $20 for non-members and free for Four Arts and Garden Club members.

To reserve tickets and learn more, visit fourarts.org.

