Guide to Dining Alfresco in The Palm Beaches

When you want to sit a few feet from the Atlantic without forgoing the luxury of air-conditioning, head to the Seafood Bar at The Breakers Palm Beach. Beachy views of the namesake breakers are visible from every table, but most visitors clamor for a seat at the aquarium bar, where tiny colorful fish swim circles around freshly poured Flirtinis. This upscale spot is the picture of (indoor) beachfront elegance and serves some of the freshest, most delicious seafood around. Pro tip: order the blue crab nachos.

At more than 100 years old, Old Key Lime House in Lantana is considered the oldest waterfront restaurant in Florida. One peek at the lime-green exterior, dockfront tiki bar, sunset views, and menu of locally caught seafood and you’ll understand its enduring appeal.

If you’ve never brought out-of-town visitors to brunch at Benny’s on the Beach in Lake Worth Beach, are you even a local? As the only on-the-beach restaurant in our area, Benny’s is a favorite for breezy outdoor dining. While Benny’s has a second ocean-walk location nearby, most prefer the restaurant situated directly on the historic Lake Worth Beach Pier for the sea spray and views.

Tables with killer views abound at family-owned Prime Catch in Boynton Beach, where guests are treated to upscale dockfront dining on the Intracoastal and a menu of fresh seafood delivered from local fisheries seven days a week.

This community watering hole has been a West Palm Beach institution ever since it was transplanted from the island to the other side of the Intracoastal in 1999. Revelers love Bradley’s— one of the only restaurants in West Palm with a water view—for its tropical backyard vibes, outdoor games, and nightly live music.

Jupiter’s laid-back vibes are on full display at Guanabanas. What began as a sandwich shop founded by surfers in 2004 is now an always-packed open-air restaurant and bar with tiki huts, banyan trees, live music, and hand-chiseled coquina pathways weaving through a lush jungle on a quiet waterway. The uber-tropical ambience is like nothing else in the county.