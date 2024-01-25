Hamilton Jewelers to Unveil Exclusive Collection

Hamilton Jewelers will partner with Hope for Depression Research Foundation to unveil Charms of Hope, a limited-edition fine jewelry collection. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the collection’s pieces will be donated to the foundation. Hamilton will also serve as a key sponsor of the Palm Beach Race of Hope on February 17.

Renowned for a commitment to philanthropy and community service, Hamilton Jewelers’ CEO Hank Siegel has been a long-time supporter of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation and its founder and chair, Audrey Gruss. The ultimate goal of the partnership is to bring awareness to mental health issues, while creating something beautiful and inspiring along the way.

Charms of Hope features an uplifting Hope design and will be offered as a necklace in three different sizes, as well as a charm bracelet. The collection, which was designed with Gruss and manufactured by Hamilton, is crafted in 18K recycled yellow gold. Each piece will be available in gold, gold with yellow sapphires, and gold with diamonds. The pieces are priced from $595 to $5,000.

The Charms of Hope collection will debut at a private luncheon in Palm Beach on February 7 and will be available for purchase at all of Hamilton’s brick-and-mortar locations, including Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, and online at hamiltonjewelers.com.