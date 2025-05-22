Have Fun in the Sun at Summer at the Lagoon

This summer, children and families can experience free, educational fun with Summer at the Lagoon at Manatee Lagoon, an FPL Eco-Discovery Center, in West Palm Beach.

Wild About Wildlife Virtual Summer Camp

Now in its sixth year, the Wild About Wildlife Virtual Summer Camp offers week-long virtual camp experiences with half-day morning schedules filled with animal observations, experiments, games, crafts, and educational lessons hosted by educators from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, and Manatee Lagoon. Camp sessions feature a mix of live, pre-recorded, and do-at-your-own-pace content. Although lessons are geared towards children ages 6 to 9, other ages are welcome to register and participate. The first week will run June 9–13, and the second week will be available July 7–11.

The virtual summer camp is free for families and individuals with a voluntary donation option to support the environmental and educational missions of the organizations that make this program possible. Summer camp organizations can also register to access the content for $50 per week, which includes login access for one device.

Manatee Tales: Adventures with Mia and Friends

Every other Saturday, head to Manatee Lagoon for Manatee Tales: Adventures with Mia and Friends. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., a Manatee Master will guide attendees on a short tour of Manatee Lagoon, followed by a reading session in the newly renovated classroom. Children will hear captivating stories about marine life from a selection of educational books. After the story, kids will create and take home a craft inspired by the day’s book.

The program is available for children ages 3 and older. Advance registration is required.

For more information about Summer at the Lagoon and to register for the available programs, visit visitmanateelagoon.com.