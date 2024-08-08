Head to Battle of the Bands This Weekend

The City of Boca Raton’s Summer in the City series will culminate with the Fourth Annual Battle of the Bands Competition at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on August 9, kicking off at 7 p.m. Finalists in the “Over 20 Years Old” and “Under 20 Years Old” categories will take the stage to compete for the $2,500 cash prize.

“Under 20” finalists include The Borin Brothers, Midnight3, Nothing Wrong with Wet Socks, and Unravel Band. “Over 20” finalists include 212 Degrees, Jass, Leave it To Us, and Ryan Cooper Band.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The Young Entrepreneurs’ Marketplace will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can shop from up-and-coming businesses owned by entrepreneurs ages 13-20 years, including TropicalGemz, Sophiesticated Stitches, The Crochet Shop, Sugar Me Sweets, Pretty Little Things, Art by Em Pulido, and more.

Walk, bike, carpool, or use the free parking at City Hall and the Boca Raton Library. Food and beverages will be available to purchase inside the venue; outside food and beverages are not permitted.

Blankets and chairs are welcome, and chairs will be available to rent for $5. All shows are rain or shine.

For more information, visit myboca.us.