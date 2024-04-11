Hilton West Palm Beach Unveils ‘Hamilton’-Themed Speakeasy

Hilton West Palm Beach will unveil The Social, a pop-up speakeasy inspired by Hamilton, during the acclaimed musical’s run at the Kravis Center. The Social speakeasy will be open April 11–13, and April 18–20, from 5 to 10 p.m.

The hotel will transform its second floor event space into an evocative world of historical allure, where whispers of revolution and romance linger. Guests will sip on-theme cocktails (think: “My Shot,” “World Turns Upside Down,” “Blow Us All Away,” and “Burn” cocktails), nosh on small bites from Galley, and enjoy performances by Lily Frazier.

Tickets to The Social are $60 (plus tax and gratuity) per person and include two cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and valet service. Purchase tickets in advance here.