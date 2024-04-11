Hilton West Palm Beach Unveils ‘Hamilton’-Themed Speakeasy

The Social, a pop-up speakeasy inspired by Hamilton, during the acclaimed musical's run at the Kravis Center

Enjoy the World Turns Upside Down cocktail at The Social. Photo courtesy Hilton West Palm Beach
Hilton West Palm Beach will unveil The Social, a pop-up speakeasy inspired by Hamilton, during the acclaimed musical’s run at the Kravis Center. The Social speakeasy will be open April 11–13, and April 18–20, from 5 to 10 p.m.

The hotel will transform its second floor event space into an evocative world of historical allure, where whispers of revolution and romance linger. Guests will sip on-theme cocktails (think: “My Shot,” “World Turns Upside Down,” “Blow Us All Away,” and “Burn” cocktails), nosh on small bites from Galley, and enjoy performances by Lily Frazier.

Tickets to The Social are $60 (plus tax and gratuity) per person and include two cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and valet service. Purchase tickets in advance here.

