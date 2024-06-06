Historical Society Unveils Pride Month Exhibits

In celebration of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in June, the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the Johnson History Museum in West Palm Beach unveiled two exhibitions that celebrate the progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made toward equality.

“A Place for Pride,” created in partnership with the Royal Poinciana Plaza and Compass Community Center, is a photo retrospective that charts the events that shaped the local and national LGBTQIA+ community.

Also on view is “50 Years: The Stonewall Uprising,” curated From The Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library (SNMAL), which examines the events leading up to, during, and after the Stonewall Uprising of 1969, which is often cited as the catalytic shift in the movement for equal rights for all.

Both exhibits will be on view to July 31. For more information, visit pbchistory.org.