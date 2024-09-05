Historical Society Unveils “Stories of Rescue”

The Historical Society of Palm Beach County unveiled “Stories of Rescue,” a new permanent exhibit based on the collection of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., September 3. “Stories of Rescue” is on view in the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum in West Palm Beach.

The exhibition highlights ordinary individuals, such as ministers, housewives, and soldiers, who chose to intervene and save Jewish people during World War II, taking heroic measures to prevent genocide.

In addition to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s memorialization of rescuers, the Historical Society added Isi and Lilly Leuwenkroon, the grandparents of Palm Beach-based artist Serge Strosberg, as well as an oral history with their daughter Eliane Strosberg, MD, Ph.D. Eliane moved from Europe with her family to work for the Scripps Research Institute Florida in 2005.

During September, the exhibit will also include artifacts on loan from the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center in Naples.

“Stories of Rescue” will be displayed indefinitely as part of the museum’s designation as a Holocaust education site and its partnership with the School District of Palm Beach County.

For more information, visit pbchistory.org.