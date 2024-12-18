Holiday Cocktails at Amrit

The Amrit Ocean Resort in Riviera Beach has transformed its beachside restaurant into a holly-jolly haven for good times. The Tinsel Tavern holiday pop-up bar is open Friday and Saturday nights (5 to 10 p.m.) through December and offers festive cocktails, mocktails, and food amid cheerful decor. Libations include the Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal (with spiced rum, peppermint, and eggnog, garnished with cinnamon), the Fireside Mule (with Islay Scotch, maple syrup, fresh lemon juice, bubbly ginger beer, and roasted marshmallows), and Prancer’s Pomegranate Paloma (with tequila, pomegranate, and ginger ale). All cocktails are $18 and all mocktails are $12.