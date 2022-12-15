Holiday Dining 2022

Nestled inside the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, 3800 Ocean will offer an expansive Christmas Day brunch from noon to 7 p.m., featuring a carving station, seafood favorites, delectable desserts, and more. The restaurant will also offer a three-course prix fixe menu on New Year’s Eve. Christmas Day brunch is $120 per adult and $35 for children ages 12 and under (excluding tax and gratuity). New Year’s Eve prix fixe dinner is $145 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Pop into Almond on Christmas Eve for brunch or the famous suckling pig roast, available for dine in or take out and priced at $49 per person with two sides. On New Year’s Eve, Almond and DJ Adam Lipson will host a legendary Studio 54–­themed party and five-course dinner. Packages start at $500 with options for the party only, dinner and the party, or VIP access with bottle service. Return for Almond’s annual disco brunch on New Year’s Day.

Juno Beach’s AquaGrille is offering a special prix fixe menu and New Year’s Eve celebration to ring in 2023. On December 31, experience a four-course tasting menu for $125, which includes an amuse-bouche, petit fours, and a glass of Champagne, as well as multiple options for each course. Add a wine pairing for an additional $75. The menu will be offered from 5 to 10 p.m., with a continued celebration after midnight. Pricing does not include tax and gratuity, and reservations are encouraged.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, this inventive fine-dining establishment in Jupiter will augment its regular menu with specials including Chianti-braised lamb shank with herb garlic whipped potatoes, root vegetables, and citrus gremolata, as well as a cherry chocolate mousse with cherry kirsch sorbet and vanilla. New Year’s Eve specials will include The Kings seafood platter, inclusive of king crab legs, local stone crab claws, chilled oysters, jumbo cocktail shrimp, chilled lobster tails, and assorted sauces and condiments, as well as A5 Japanese Wagyu strip with wild mushrooms, roasted shallot, mustard, and jus.

Put in a good word with Santa at Brick & Barrel’s annual holiday pancake breakfast December 17 at 11:30 a.m. The restaurant will serve up their weekend brunch along with fresh pancakes for the kids while they get their meet-and-greet time with the jolly guy himself. Reservations are recommended.

Café Boulud’s annual Christmas Eve Dinner returns December 24. The three-course holiday prix fixe menu, priced at $198 per person, offers guests an array of delicious dishes, all with the classic French Boulud twist. On Christmas Day, guests can indulge in a festive three-course prix fixe brunch ($108 per person), as well as a prix fixe three-course dinner, featuring Café Boulud’s holiday selections from the Christmas Eve menu. In addition, the restaurant will host two New Year’s events, starting with a pre-gala from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a four-course meal priced at $198 per person. Afterwards, from 8 to 10 p.m., is the gala, featuring six courses and costing $428 per person. New Year’s Day brunch festivities will start at 11 a.m. and include a three-course prix fixe menu for $108 per person, featuring a choice of appetizers, entrées, and a featured dessert.

Join Casa Caña for a roaring 1920s celebration on New Year’s Eve. From 6 p.m. to midnight, enjoy a special Great Gatsby–themed menu with small bites and Prohibition-era cocktails. Guests can also savor Casa Caña’s regular dinner menu of eclectic Latin, American, and Japanese-inspired cuisine. Bask in the glitz and glamour of the 1920s with live music, dancing, and vintage food favorites. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion in Gatsby-inspired attire, and reservations are recommended.

On Christmas Eve, enjoy a Feast of the Seven Fishes, courtesy of executive chef Jeff Tunks. To start, an amuse of tuna crudo will be followed by the “Billi Bi” mussel bisque. For the second course, guests can select from a trio of baked shellfish, coquille St Jacques, clams casino, or oysters Rockefeller. For the third course, lobster ravioli fra diavolo will be served followed by a jumbo lump crab cake. To cap off the evening, a delicious Italian panettone bread pudding will be featured for dessert. The menu is priced starting at $110 per person. Corvina’s regular menu will also be available.

In West Palm Beach, Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen will host a New Year’s Eve seven-course dinner collaboration highlighting the culinary stylings of two-Michelin-star chef Jacob Bickelhaupt and Fern Street’s chef de cuisine, Patrick Baker. Reservations will be available from 5 to 9:30 p.m., at a cost of $250 per person. Additional add-ons include a wine pairing by sommelier Nadia Bickelhaupt, Champagne bottle service, and caviar.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, LoLa 41 in Palm Beach will offer à la carte small plate delicacies including colossal stone crabs and Wagyu beef carpaccio sushi. Meanwhile, entrées include the choice between a pan-roasted fish or prime rib. Dessert will be the ultra-special chocolate mousse torte with Grand Marnier and black cherry wrapped inside a chocolate crust. On New Year’s Eve, the à la carte small plates will include sweet smoked toro and Royal Ossetra Caviar. Unforgettable large plates include the lobster Cantonese and an 8-oz. MS9 Wagyu tenderloin. End the year on a sweet note with rosé strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Stop by this West Palm Beach favorite on Christmas Day between 2 and 8 p.m. for a “very Pistache Christmas” prix fixe three-course menu. Appetizer options will include Burgundy escargot, squash velouté, baby kale salad, wild mushroom risotto, arugula salad, and Calvados-glazed pork belly. Entrée options will include beef Bourguignon, grilled Faroe Island salmon, steak frites, duck cassoulet, and broiled snapper. For dessert, guests will choose between two seasonal options. Prices start at $95 per person, with a kid’s option starting at $35. Return on New Year’s Eve for another three-course menu, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. ($95 per person plus tax and gratuity) and 9 p.m. ($185 per person plus tax and gratuity). Reservations are recommended.

The Ray Hotel is the perfect destination for New Year’s Eve, with two fabulous restaurants to start your celebrations and Delray Beach’s premier rooftop lounge and bar to herald in the new year. Ember Grill will serve a four-course prix fix menu with seatings from 5 to 8 p.m. priced at $175 per person and from 8 to 11 p.m. priced at $250 p.m. Akira Back is offering a six-course omakase-style prix fixe menu from 5 to 8 p.m. priced at $445 per person and from 8 to 11 p.m. priced at $490 per person. Both of the later seatings at Ember Grill and Akira Back include entry to the Rosewater Rooftop NYE celebration, which will include live beats by DJ Yissel, a premium open bar, hors d’oeuvres, bottle packages, and more. A single open bar ticket is $150 per person, plus tax and fees, and tables are also available to purchase.

On December 24, visit this Delray Beach hotel to hear live carolers singing holiday favorites in the Atlantic Grille from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuck into a memorable Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner in the Atlantic Grille, and enjoy a three-course prix fixe feast featuring traditional and chef-inspired dishes from 5 to 10 p.m. The meal is priced at $75 per person, and reservations are recommended. On December 31, toast 2023 with a New Year’s Eve three-course prix fixe dinner featuring a complimentary glass of Champagne from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Atlantic Grille. The meal is priced at $95 per person, and reservations are recommended.

While Tropical Smokehouse in West Palm Beach will be closed on Christmas Day, it can still take care of the holiday cooking for you. Place orders ahead and pick up on December 23 between 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Options include a Christmas ham dinner (Serves 6 to 8) from $145, complete with Duroc pit-smoked holiday ham, sweet corn pudding, white cheddar mac and cheese, cranberry barbecue sauce, and Caribbean rum cake. Feeling extra festive? Add pit-smoked turkey breast for $70. Tropical Smokehouse also has an array of à la carte items available, including a half ham, brisket, sweet corn pudding, and much more.

Warren will be ringing in 2023 with a disco-themed celebration. In addition to the regular menu, Warren will also offer a special à la carte menu, featuring items such as wild mushroom soup, sous-vide wahoo, and surf and turf. Three time slots will be available for reservations, with the first seating beginning at 5, second beginning at 7:30, and third beginning at 9:30. Guests of the third seating will be charged a $50 cover, which will include a New Year’s Champagne toast and complimentary desserts from Damn Good Sweets. Music by DJ Misha will keep the party going all night long.