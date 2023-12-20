Holiday Tree Eye-Candy

To celebrate the holidays in style, luxury hotels and top designers partnered to create enchanting holiday displays that fuse fashion, art, and design.

Holiday trees by fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Lingua Franca, Lela Rose, and Roksanda invite guests to share in the joy and magic of the season. Peruse the stunning designs below.

Claridge’s x Louis Vuitton

Claridge’s in London debuted its anticipated annual Christmas Tree, designed this year by Louis Vuitton. The tree is a magnificent sculptural creation immersed within two malles vestiaire, or “wardrobe trunks.” The signature trunks are adorned with Claridge’s travel stickers of yesteryear and an oversized Louis Vuitton luggage tag. The tree is composed of 15 repurposed chrome trunks of varying heights that create the silhouette of a traditional holiday tree and reflect the hotel’s Art Deco architecture.

Riggs Washington DC x Lingua Franca

Riggs Washington D.C. partnered with luxury cashmere brand Lingua Franca to create a hand-stitched holiday installation to remember. The tree is decorated with sustainably sourced garlands and trimmed with custom ornaments with salient messages. The display emphasizes Lingua Franca’s slow fashion ethos and handmade, ethical products.

Pulitzer Amsterdam x Roksanda

Pulitzer Amsterdam and the modern fashion brand teamed up to create a holiday tree that highlights the creativity and craftsmanship at the core of both brands.

The creation takes inspiration from the work of Norwegian textile artist Hanne Friis, renowned for the ways her sculpture and tactile pieces challenge tradition with organic expressions of nature and the human body. Roksanda took inspiration from Pulitzer’s playful hotel interiors, and the large organic forms with richly textured and vibrant material throughout are an ode to Friis.

The Connaught x Dame Rachel Whiteread

The Connaught Christmas tree was designed by influential British artist and sculptor Dame Rachel Whiteread. The magnificent Britain-sourced Premier Nordmann tree stands 31-feet-tall on Carlos Place and is adorned with 102 circular neon white hoops, illuminating the streets of Mayfair. Whiteread’s circles of light encourage Londoners and travelers alike to celebrate a feeling of togetherness throughout the festive season.

Caldera House x Lela Rose

Caldera House’s tree draws inspiration from Lela Rose’s Resort 2024 collection. As a part-time resident of Jackson Hole, Rose demonstrated both her connection to the area and the whimsy and elegance of the collection, incorporating unexpected color combinations and elements of surprise.

The metallic tinsel transports guests into a fairytale, while blue satin bows are reminiscent of the dramatic bow-back details seen in the collection. The vintage bells give a sense of nostalgia among the glitz of the tinsel. The orange pomander balls are inspired by Rose’s love of entertaining and her brand ethos of fashion, food, friends, and fun.

The Dewberry x Schumacher

The Dewberry Charleston and the venerable American design house collaborated on a bow-crowned fir tree that serves as a celebration of the seasons, along with touches Schumacher fabrics dotting the Living Room and a limited-edition, seasonal cocktail inspired by the decor. The tree design draws inspiration from the fabrics, textures, and colors often associated with the holidays.