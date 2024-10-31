Honor Día de los Muertos in Lake Worth Beach

Commemorate Día de los Muertos (November 1-2) during LULA Lake Worth Arts and the Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency’s ninth annual Día de los Muertos Festival at Hatch 1121 November 2.

The celebration kicks off with a bustling El Camino walking parade, featuring puppets, kites, and locals dressed in Día de los Muertos attire. Mariachi and marimba music will fill the air as Aztec Warrior dancers and traditional Bolivian, Peruvian, and Mayan dancers perform throughout the afternoon. Stop by artisan stands to shop sugar skulls, masks, weaved and embroidered goods, and traditional Hispanic artwork. And don’t forget to peruse the community ofrendas at this free event.