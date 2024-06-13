Honor Hometown Heroes This Saturday

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach will salute hometown heroes during Hometown Hero Appreciation Day June 15. Veterans, active-duty military, first responders, Gold Star Families, and up to four guests will receive free admission at the center an hour before the public arrives. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public.

Heroes, their families, and the public can enjoy activities such as military vehicle demonstrations, meet and greets with local armed forces representatives, science demonstrations, military ceremonies, and tug-of-war competitions with the troops. Snacks and refreshments will also be available. To redeem tickets, register online at coxsciencecenter.org/heroes and bring a military or employee ID.

General admission is $20-$24. For more information on the CSCA summer events and programming, visit coxsciencecenter.org.