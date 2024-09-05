Honor Latino Conservation Week at Busch Wildlife Sanctuary

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary at Abramson & Schlaggar Reserve in Jupiter will host Spanish-language programming on September 14 in celebration of Latino Conservation Week (September 14-22).

Latino Conservation Week supports the Latino community’s in participating in outdoor activities and protecting natural resources. Busch Wildlife Sanctuary’s Spanish-language programs aim to educate the community on cohabitating with native wildlife and conservation efforts.

The day’s Spanish-language educational programs include: “Panthers on the Prowl” at 12:30 p.m., “Amazing Black Bears” at 1:30 p.m., and “Conservation Conversation” at 2:30 p.m. Between talks, guests are invited to visit interactive exhibits and play yard games.

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Admission is by donation.

For more information, visit buschwildlife.org.