Honor National Dance Day at the Kravis Center

The Kravis Center is West Palm Beach will set the scene for National Dance Day festivities on September 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Serving as the official host for South Florida, the Kravis Center has a full lineup of free expert-led workshops and classes, including line-dancing, hip-hop, ballet, and more for all.

National Dance Day supports and shares the joys and benefits of dance and movement. The national holiday, recognized by Congress, is dedicated to supporting and sharing the joys and benefits of dance and movement. The 2025 National Dance Day is presented in collaboration with American Dance Movement (ADM).

This year, the celebration will conclude with everyone learning the official National Dance Day routine led by Tiffany Maher, Season 9 runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance.

National Dance Day Schedule:

11 a.m. Doors open/visit the Community Marketplace

Doors open/visit the Community Marketplace 11:30 a.m. to noon Group warm-up led by Lori Ramirez

Group warm-up led by Lori Ramirez 12:15 to 1 p.m. Hip-hop workshop with Kenny Fowler

Hip-hop workshop with Kenny Fowler 12:15 to 1 p.m. Theater dance class with Herman Payne

Theater dance class with Herman Payne 12:15 to 1 p.m. All Together dance class with Kori Epps, welcoming dancers of all ages and skill levels

All Together dance class with Kori Epps, welcoming dancers of all ages and skill levels 1:15 to 2 p.m. Salsa workshop with Isabelle Pailleret

Salsa workshop with Isabelle Pailleret 1:15 to 3 p.m. Advanced ballet class led by Steven Caras

Advanced ballet class led by Steven Caras 1:15 to 2 p.m. Irish step workshop with Caitlin Kelly Rathe

Irish step workshop with Caitlin Kelly Rathe 2:15 to 3 p.m. Polynesian dance workshop with Kuma Hula Kona Garcia

Polynesian dance workshop with Kuma Hula Kona Garcia 2:15 to 3 p.m. Intermediate tap class with Ashley Bachner

For more information, visit kravis.org/national-dance-day.