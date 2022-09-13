Honoring America’s Native Spirit

To mark National Bourbon Heritage Month, 1000 North showcases food and bourbon pairings

Country Ham and Fig Bruschetta at 1000 North. Courtesy of 1000 North
September is National Bourbon Heritage Month, and 1000 North is celebrating with a curated dinner menu of food and bourbon pairings. Now through September 30, patrons can savor combinations such as the Country Ham and Fig Bruschetta ($27) with Jefferson’s Reserve ($15 for 1 oz), the Kurobuta Pork Tomahawk ($48) with Buffalo Trace ($17 for 1 oz.), and the Campfire S’mores ($19) with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked ($17 for 1 oz.). Specialty cocktails are also available: New York Sour with Jefferson’s Reserve ($26), boulevardier with Buffalo Trace ($30), and an old-fashioned with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked ($32). Round out the experience with one of 1000 North’s two Reserve bourbon flights priced at $40 and $75 for 1 oz. or $75 and $150 for 2 oz.

