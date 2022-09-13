Honoring America’s Native Spirit

September is National Bourbon Heritage Month, and 1000 North is celebrating with a curated dinner menu of food and bourbon pairings. Now through September 30, patrons can savor combinations such as the Country Ham and Fig Bruschetta ($27) with Jefferson’s Reserve ($15 for 1 oz), the Kurobuta Pork Tomahawk ($48) with Buffalo Trace ($17 for 1 oz.), and the Campfire S’mores ($19) with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked ($17 for 1 oz.). Specialty cocktails are also available: New York Sour with Jefferson’s Reserve ($26), boulevardier with Buffalo Trace ($30), and an old-fashioned with Woodford Reserve Double Oaked ($32). Round out the experience with one of 1000 North’s two Reserve bourbon flights priced at $40 and $75 for 1 oz. or $75 and $150 for 2 oz.