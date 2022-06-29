How to Celebrate Fried Chicken Day

After the fireworks have faded and the hot dog buns have gone stale, there’s another holiday to look forward to. National Fried Chicken Day is on July 6, and Palm Beach County restaurants are hosting a number of themed specials to help locals celebrate.

From 4 to 9 p.m., Coolinary in Palm Beach Gardens will offer chef Tim Lipman’s beloved fried chicken and jalapeño cheddar waffles with a split of Zonin Prosecco for $33, as well as a Tennessee hot chicken sandwich on a steamed bun with pickled green tomatoes and garlic aioli plus the Prosecco split for $20. Make a reservation by calling 561-249-6760 or via Resy.

At The Regional in West Palm Beach, chef Lindsay Autry is serving poultry dine-in and take-out options. Opt for the three-course prix fixe all-you-can-eat fried chicken feast for $48 (plus tax and gratuity), or a fried chicken bucket to go, with 12 pieces of fried chicken, a pint of coleslaw, bread and butter pickles, and house sauce for $35. The specials are available starting at 5 p.m. Make a reservation by calling 561-557-6460 or here. To-go buckets will be available July 6 and can be ordered on Toast Tab or by phone.

Back up in Palm Beach Gardens, chef Pushkar Marathe of Stage Kitchen & Bar has created a new buffalo fried chicken sandwich with blue cheese and pineapple slaw for $16. It is currently available for lunch daily.