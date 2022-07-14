Ice Cream Dream at Angie’s Epicurean

Looking for a cool treat in this South Florida heat? Angie’s Epicurean, located near The Wishing Tree at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach, is a reimagined ice cream truck with a plant-based purpose. Gone are the artificial colors and additives of our childhood scoops. This pale-pink truck offers vegan ice cream with robust flavors and fresh ingredients ideal for today’s health-conscious consumers. The company is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Dylan Finger and Angela Fernandez.

“Angie’s is more than ice cream, good ingredients, and detailed design,” Finger says. “Angie’s is an unforgettable experience, allowing the curious and conscious to enjoy the pleasure of eating a healthier alternative to traditional ice cream in a beautiful, well-thought-out environment, including a unique selection of toppings and sauces where they can combine everything to make their own delicious creations.”