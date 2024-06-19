Il Mulino Boca Raton Reveals a New Look

Il Mulino New York‘s Boca Raton location recently unveiled a full renovation of its dining spaces. First opened in 2019, the makeover has reinvigorated the beloved restaurant, infusing contemporary design into Il Mulino’s timeless elegance.

Inside the restaurant, Il Mulino’s old-world charm meets modern elegance in a space that celebrates both the old and the new, reflected in Art Deco accents that mingle with the warm and inviting ambiance.

The bar now boasts an open layout, allowing guests to mingle while watching Il Mulino’s mixologists craft cocktails. To celebrate, Il Mulino is debuting a new happy hour, featuring a variety of cocktails and bites (think: limoncello martinis, Aperol spritzes, polpette, and mussels in white wine) for $10 and under.

Also new to the restaurant is an expansive, air-conditioned outdoor patio that seats 40 guests. The patio is a perfect spot to enjoy the Sunset Menu, offered Sunday through Friday, for $58 per person. This four-course menu features risotto porcini, made with black truffles and wild mushrooms, and red snapper livornese, a blend of capers and Gaeta olives in housemade marinara.

Stop by for lunch Monday through Friday, from noon to 3 p.m., featuring a prix fixe showcase of three courses for $35. The menu includes Mediterranean branzino filet and a veal in a white wine and lemon sauce.

On Sundays, savor unique takes on traditional brunch classics, including burrata French toast and frittata Campagnola.

For more information and to reserve, visit imny.com.