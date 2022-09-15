Inaugural Chiari Awareness 5K Kicks Off

Lace up your running shoes for the Inaugural Chiari Awareness 5K race on September 18 at the MaryLou Berger Pavilion in South County Regional Park in Boca Raton. Join the event’s founder and chairman, fifteen-year-old Boca Raton resident Noah Forman, and the Bobby Jones Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation to raise awareness and funds for those suffering from Chiari, Syringomyelia, and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome during Chiari Awareness Month in September.

Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. The event will include a 5K Accuchip-timed run ($35 registration fee) beginning at 7:30 a.m., a one-mile walk at 9 a.m. (registration is from 8 to 8:45 a.m.), a free children’s one-mile walk/run, and a free one-mile walk for those with Chiari, Syringomyelia, and Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.

About the founder: Forman was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation and Syringomyelia when he was 12 years old. The award-winning athlete had to give up contact sports—his favorites were wrestling, football, basketball, MMA fighting, and Tae Kwon Do—because of the condition.

Forman found satisfaction and stress relief in running and began doing so competitively. While running a half marathon, he was inspired to create his own 5K race—this first of its kind in the country—to benefit his rare disease and partnered with the Bobby Jones Chiari Foundation. Forman has raised almost $26,000 to support Chiari Malformation, Syringomyelia, and Ehlers-Danos research and awareness.