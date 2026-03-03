Inside the New Ayre by Karma

Looking for a romantic escape for your next date night? The new Ayre by Karma, located inside the Amrit Ocean Resort on Riviera Beach, is just the spot.

Perched above the resort’s beachfront, the open-air eatery pairs a polished South Florida vibe with the elevated flavors of Washington, D.C.’s Michelin-recognized Karma restaurant. Here, chef Asif R. Syed crafts Indian dishes rooted in the diverse culinary traditions of the subcontinent but reimagined for today’s diners. The result? Light yet impactful plates that are at once beautiful to behold and nourishing to the body, as they uphold the Amrit’s commitment to health-focused dining, Ayurvedic principles, and mindful consumption.

Patrons are encouraged to make reservations for either the three-, five-, or seven-course tasting menu, all of which include extras such as an amuse-bouche (which, on a recent visit, consisted of edamame, pistachio cream, and golden beets), a palate cleanser of rose water and rosemary, and warming saffron tea before dessert. As servers explain upon delivery, each dish is inspired by a specific region. The inventive spinach and paneer croquettes, for example, offer a modern take on Punjabi palak paneer.

Those opting to dine à la carte can choose from such delicacies as chèvre and herb naan, Pindi chickpeas, and the stunning lobster masala with beetroot poriyal, bell peppers, and fenugreek. Wine pairings and a comprehensive cocktail program round out the experience—though we recommend going with a mocktail, such as A Mirage (house-made carrot juice, peppercorn, lemon, and ginger ale) or The Himalayan (kiwi, lemon, and ginger beer). One final tip: book your reservation for a full-moon evening so that you may experience Ayre in all its illuminated glory.