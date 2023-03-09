It’s a New Dawn at the Norton Museum of Art

Tour art from a changing world in the Norton Museum of Art’s “At the Dawn of a New Age: Early Twentieth-Century American Modernism,” on view March 18 to July 16. Curated in large part from the American modernist collection at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the exhibition includes works created during a uniquely optimistic, progressive, and innovative time in American history. From 1900 to 1930, early modernists flourished as cities, communication, industry, and transportation boomed, and as the women’s suffrage movement shifted the status quo. What resulted were colorful, exploratory, and abstract interpretations of modern life.

Featured artists include Georgia O’Keeffe, Ben Benn, Albert Bloch, Oscar Bluemner, Patrick Henry Bruce, Yun Gee, Marsden Hartley, Agnes Pelton, Henrietta Shore, Florine Stettheimer, and William Zorach. Concurrently on display is “From Man Ray to O’Keeffe: American Modernism at the Norton,” which unpacks the connections between the American modernist art collections at the Norton and the Whitney.