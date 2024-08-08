It’s Lilly’s World at Eau Palm Beach

Live in a world of Lilly for a weekend at the Lilly Pulitzer Suite at Eau Palm Beach. Featuring the chic blue leopards of Lilly’s Dandy Lions print and decor from the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn collection, the 1,000-square-foot oceanfront balcony suite also has shell pillows, bamboo mirrors, and Lilly light fixtures to up the coastal ante.

“The bursts of color and energy are sure to bring a smile,” says Michelle Phillips, Eau’s director of brand and marketing. “We chose Dandy Lions because it naturally complements the Jonathan Adler interiors, and we wanted to maintain the integrity of his footprint to create a whimsical and vibrant suite that celebrates everything Palm Beach.”

The suite is available through September 8 and includes exclusive amenities like a Lilly beach bag and towels to use during the stay.