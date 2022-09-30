It’s Showtime at Maltz Jupiter Theatre

The long-awaited debut of the renovated Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s stage season will kick off with a run of Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, beginning October 25. The Tony and Grammy Award–winning production takes theater goers behind the music as Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons make it out of New Jersey and into the heights of stardom. The show is sure to keep spirits in the Maltz high with crowd-favorite tunes like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and more. The show runs through November 18, and tickets start at $68.

Theatre lovers can also mark their calendars for a A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, hitting the Maltz stage November 29 through December 18. The show follows the story of the enslaved Pseudolus who wants his freedom, and his master that wants a girlfriend. The two join forces and find themselves entangled in a classic vaudeville farce. Stephen Sondheim’s comedic musical romp through ancient Rome offers “something for everyone, a comedy tonight!”

In addition to its regular season productions, the theatre will present an exciting lineup of limited engagement shows and benefit concerts, such as Odyssey Road: Tribute to Journey on November 16, Best of The Eagles Tribute on November 20, ABBAmania on December 31, Earth, Wind, and Fire Tribute Band on February 3, Portrait of a Queen: Aretha Franklin on February 5, and The Celtic Tenors on March 3.

