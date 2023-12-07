Jazz and Gospel in the Gardens Returns Sunday

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens in West Palm Beach will usher in a new season of the Jazz and Gospel in the Gardens Concert Series, beginning on December 10. This year’s performance series, dubbed “Celebrating the Greats,” will give attendees will have the opportunity to listen to gospel and jazz from visiting world-class artists among the monumental works of Ann Norton.

The series kicks off with a performance by Paul Shewchuk’s Swing All Stars on December 10. Stephanie Nakassian and her quartet bring their talents to the gardens on January 14, followed by Bianca Rossario on February 11, and Troy Anderson and The Wonderful World Band on March 10. All shows take place from 1 to 3 p.m.

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens will have special admission pricing for the Jazz and Gospel dates. Admission is $12-$30 and reservations are required. For more information, visit ansg.org or call (561) 832-5328