Dear Friends,

We are thrilled to invite you to the 29th annual Evening on Antique Row™, presented by the Young Friends of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. This signature fundraising event supports our education programming and is presented in partnership with the members of the Antique Row Association and other merchants along South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach.

Date: April 13, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

For 29 years, Evening on Antique Row™ has been a highlight of the West Palm Beach Art & Design District, showcasing 17th- to 20th-century antiques, decorative arts, fine art, and design services. This year, join us as we close South Dixie Highway to traffic between Monroe Drive and Southern Boulevard, allowing you to explore unique shops that stay open late just for you!

The event features cocktails, food samples from the area’s hippest restaurants, art, history, live entertainment, and new surprises each year. The Society’s distinctively stylish street festival brings “The Row” to life in a celebration you won’t want to miss.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $100 (Pre-sale), $125 (At the door)

VIP Admission: $200 (Pre-sale), $225 (At the door)

Individual Cabana Ticket: $395

Young Friends VIP Ticket: $175

Private cabanas start at $2,500

Tickets can be purchased online at https://pbchistory.org/events/evening-on-antique-row-2024/ or by contacting asapuis@pbchistory.org.

Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating art, design, and history in the heart of West Palm Beach. Your support helps us continue our mission of preserving and promoting the rich history of Palm Beach County.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Ticket link: https://pbchistory.org/events/evening-on-antique-row-2024/