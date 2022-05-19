Jon Fisch Kicks Off Comedy off the Green

The producers of Comedy on the Green will present Comedy Off the Green, an indoor summer series, set for May 21 at 7 and 9:30 p.m.; and June 25 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Mizner Multicultural Center in Boca Raton.

“With the Florida heat around the corner and more people in Boca feeling safer, we are taking Comedy on the Green off the green and into the air conditioning,” said Dave Siegel, co-producer of Comedy on the Green. “There’s been a lot of buzz from the first round of shows. This brand is quickly becoming a destination for comics.”

New York City-based comedian Jon Fisch will open the limited engagement on May 21. Fisch has appeared on both The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He was the host of the widely popular podcast In the Tank. With his current podcast, Spiraling Up, Fisch talks with people from the comedy world about handling daily struggles and digging themselves out of life’s major ruts, putting a comedic spin on poignant topics. Fisch has performed at multiple comedy festivals including the HBO Comedy Arts Festival, the Great American Comedy Festival, and Montreal’s prestigious “Just for Laughs” Festival. Fisch can be seen regularly at the Comedy Cellar and Gotham Comedy Club in New York City.

Comedy Off the Green is the brainchild of Boca Raton residents Siegel, a stand-up comic by night, and his wife, Stephanie Tsoflias Siegel, a former broadcast journalist in New York City and talent development executive. The couple produced Comedy on the Green at the Mizner Park Amphitheater during lockdown.

“Like any new venture, we’re pivoting for the summer based on ticket holder needs and interests,” said Stephanie. “The space we’ve selected will be enhanced to reflect our unique Comedy on the Green brand. The energy inside the theater will feel very similar to our successful first round of outdoor shows. People can expect really good comedy, a young energized crowd, and a night out you can’t find anywhere else in this city.”

Dave is a news writer and producer from New York City, but his roots are in stand-up comedy. Prior to his big Boca Raton move in March 2020, he wrote for Diane Sawyer and Anderson Cooper. Currently, he’s a writer, producer, and on-air talent for Ashleigh Banfield’s NewsNation show Banfield. He headlines comedy clubs across the country, has appeared on Comedy Central on two occasions, and has opened for David Alan Grier, Richard Lewis, and Kevin Nealon, among others.

Tickets for the shows are $30-$45 and can be purchased here. Click here or call organizers by phone at (610) 659-8583 for more information.