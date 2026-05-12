Journey to Uganda’s Gorilla Forest Lodge

At dawn, Bwindi erupts with life. Black colobus monkeys roar from the treetops. The ring-eyed Kivu ground thraush whistles in the understory. Dainty duikers rustle through the foliage as mist lifts through the rainforest canopy. Shafts of sunlight break across emerald hills that fold endlessly into one another, Technicolor birds flashing through the morning rays. The jungle feels untamed and immeasurably alive—an ever-changing algorithm of sound, movement, and color. From your private terrace at Gorilla Forest Lodge, this marvel unfolds in every direction. And there’s also extraordinary anticipation: somewhere beyond the tree line, mountain gorillas are on the move, and face time with them feels imminent.

In today’s sophisticated safari world, where game drives follow carefully plotted routes and luxury camps can feel overly perfected, Uganda delivers something scarcer: authenticity and raw adventure. No place embodies that spirit more than Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in southwestern Uganda that protects half of the world’s endangered mountain gorillas. Here, dense rainforest blankets the hillsides, creating one of the most biologically rich ecosystems in Africa. While gorillas get top billing, Bwindi is far from a one-species destination. Packs of L’Hoest’s monkeys, red-tailed and black-and-white colobus monkeys, chimpanzees, and baboons move through the canopy. The birdlife is exceptional, with 350 species recorded, including 23 Albertine Rift endemics such as the African green broadbill and the mysterious African pitta.

What distinguishes Uganda even further is how visitors meet this wildlife. Much of the exploration happens on foot, placing travelers directly inside the jungle. The experience begins at Gorilla Forest Lodge, an Abercrombie & Kent Sanctuary property that reopened in June 2025 after a multiyear rebuild and redesign. Set on a mountainside in Bwindi’s Buhoma sector, the lodge is the only property within the park boundaries and truly in the heart of the action. Even the park headquarters, where daily gorilla-tracking excursions leave each morning, is a short walk away.

The freshly minted property stands on the grounds of the original Gorilla Forest Lodge, which opened in 1985. But today’s version is entirely reimagined. The architecture embraces an explorer-style aesthetic, designed to sit within the rainforest environment while reflecting the surrounding community. Papyrus-thatched roofs crown the rufous buildings, while cascading bead installations modeled after rainforest vines decorate the spaces. Those beads are handmade by a nearby women’s microenterprise, one of many reminders that the lodge is intricately connected to the local residents.

Ten spacious villas, each named for a native bird, serve as private sanctuaries rising through the treetops. Floor-to-ceiling windows and screened openings invite the outdoors inside while keeping curious baboons at bay. Flowing curtains and wood trim nod to classic safari design, but the overall feeling encourages guests to slow down and take it all in. Each villa includes an expansive deck, where afternoons easily disappear in birdsong, views, and animal sightings.

The redesign was overseen by Luxury Frontiers, the firm behind many of Africa’s most admired safari camps. Yet what makes Gorilla Forest Lodge distinctive is how thoroughly Ugandan craftsmanship defines the interiors. Sisal baskets serve as lampshades, banana-fiber stools come from village workshops, and bamboo lattice walls sit alongside brickwork produced by regional brickmakers—a thriving industry thanks to the area’s clay-rich soil. Florence Nakachwa’s Mekeka Designs produces the woven ceilings using papyrus and banana fiber. Behind the beds, banana fiber wallpaper forms textured panels, while furnishings are constructed from Ugandan woods like Elgon teak. Even the bark cloth cushions tell a story, with QR codes linking guests to the artisans who created them.

The lodge’s main area includes a mudroom along with a library, restaurant, bar, small shop featuring local crafts, and firepit terrace. The bar is always open for another pour of international bubbles or local beer, and the kitchen showcases national delights such as the Ugandan Rolex (a vegetable omelet rolled in chapati) and matooke (mashed plantains cooked in banana leaves). An on-site wellness center specializes in post-hike massages that feel particularly deserved after hours navigating Bwindi’s steep terrain.

While one of Africa’s most design-forward lodges and the allure of rainforest immersion entice travelers, most come here for a single reason: gorilla encounters. Ranger-led groups depart daily to locate eight habituated gorilla families, each unique in size and social structure.

My first trek targeted the Binyindo family (“big nose” in the local Batwa language), famed for having two silverbacks within this clan of 10. Reaching them required a five-hour hike through thick undergrowth, slippery slopes, and thorny vegetation that rangers frequently cleared with machetes. But the reward was extraordinary. We entered the troop’s world quietly, watching as gorillas drank from streams, climbed trees in search of food, groomed one another, and moved together through the jungle. A second journey the following day proved shorter and easier but no less memorable. A newborn had recently arrived in the Rushegura family. Much of their attention revolved around the infant while the dominant silverback monitored the situation—still making time to mate with one of the females during his patrols.

Yet, a trip to Bwindi offers far more than gorilla trekking alone. This wilderness begs to be explored, from bird walks to hikes to Munyaga Waterfall. Equally compelling are the community initiatives supported by Abercrombie & Kent Philanthropy. The Bwindi Community Tour, for instance, opens a window into how conservation and community development intertwine here. At the Bwindi Women’s Bicycle Enterprise, a repair shop and rental cooperative run entirely by women, laughter spills into the street as mechanics tinker with bikes and travelers test-drive them down the hill. Nearby, artisans at the Meraki Beads project transform recycled paper and glass into intricate jewelry and chandeliers destined for homes around the world. What stands out most is the sense of ownership. These initiatives are not simply supported by the community; they are driven by it.

A trip to Bwindi Community Hospital and Nursing School reveals perhaps the most transformative effort of all. In addition to supporting expectant mothers, the facility has trained countless nurses and expanded into a university producing doctors. Education initiatives are equally ambitious. Schools have been built roughly every five kilometers, so children no longer face long walks to class, and students now receive meals and clean drinking water. Families contribute firewood and crops to support the programs, flipping the script on unsuccessful top-down projects of the past.

Guests can also spend time with the Batwa people, the original inhabitants and longtime guardians of the Great Lakes region. Encounters like these reveal a deeper truth about Bwindi: the future of the rainforest and the communities surrounding it are inseparable.

For many travelers, comparisons inevitably turn to Rwanda, the other major destination for mountain gorilla trekking. While Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park is just a three-hour drive from its capital, Kigali, reaching Bwindi requires a short commercial flight on light aircraft from Entebbe to Kihihi. Beyond that extra step, Uganda presents remarkable value. Gorilla permits cost $800, compared with $1,500 in Rwanda, allowing travelers to complete two hikes for roughly the price of one across the border. Lodging follows a similar pattern. While Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park features ultra-luxury lodges from brands like Singita, One&Only, and Wilderness, often starting at around $2,500 per person per night, Gorilla Forest Lodge begins at around $800 per person sharing in low season. Having now trekked with gorillas 11 times—including eight instances in Rwanda—I’d argue Uganda may be the more rewarding of the two, thanks to its road-less-traveled allure, more pristine terrain, and greater cultural interaction.

To experience Bwindi properly, plan to stay at least five nights. In fact, consider making this the headline act rather than an add-on to a traditional East or South African Big Five safari. Two gorilla treks are essential, three is wise. (You never know when weather may complicate a hike, and no two encounters are the same.) Set aside a day to enjoy the lodge and its wilds, then devote the remaining time to exploring trails or nearby communities.

If Uganda’s other natural treasures pique your interest, venture farther afield. Visit Entebbe for excursions to Mabamba Swamp to see one of the world’s last prehistoric-looking shoebill storks, or head north for chimpanzee spotting. Because, while the gorillas and Abercrombie & Kent’s striking rainforest lodge may draw travelers to Uganda, they are only part of the story. Bwindi is a place where wildlife, people, and rainforest exist in delicate balance, and spending time here—and throughout Uganda as a whole—offers a rare reminder that travel can still feel genuine and utterly inspiring.

