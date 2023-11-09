Juno Beach Craft Festival Returns

Craft and art lovers, rejoice! The twenty-first annual Juno Beach Craft Festival, presented by American Craft Endeavors, returns to scenic Juno Beach (14200 U.S. Highway 1) November 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jupiter – Tequesta Rotary Club.

Shop pop-up galleries of home décor, original art, pet accessories, wearable art, jewelry, paintings, and more from more than 120 artisans and craft artists, as well as a full green market of live plants, tasty treats, and other gifts. The show is pet-friendly for animals on leashes.

For additional information on the craft festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows across the state, visit artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.