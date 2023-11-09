Juno Beach Craft Festival Returns

The twenty-first annual Juno Beach Craft Festival, presented by American Craft Endeavors, returns November 11 and 12

The twenty-first annual Juno Beach Craft Festival, presented by American Craft Endeavors, returns to scenic Juno Beach November 11 and 12. Photo courtesy of American Craft Endeavors
Craft and art lovers, rejoice! The twenty-first annual Juno Beach Craft Festival, presented by American Craft Endeavors, returns to scenic Juno Beach (14200 U.S. Highway 1) November 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jupiter – Tequesta Rotary Club.

Photographer Jeff Biege will host a pop-up gallery at the Juno Beach Craft Festival. Photo courtesy of Jeff Biege
Shop pop-up galleries of home décor, original art, pet accessories, wearable art, jewelry, paintings, and more from more than 120 artisans and craft artists, as well as a full green market of live plants, tasty treats, and other gifts. The show is pet-friendly for animals on leashes.

For additional information on the craft festival and other American Craft Endeavors craft shows across the state, visit artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.

