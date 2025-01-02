Kasumi Shines at the Waterstone Resort

The newly opened Kasumi restaurant is redefining the dock-and-dine experience. Nestled along the Intracoastal at the Waterstone Resort & Marina in Boca Raton, this hot spot offers a taste of Japan, from the sleek atmosphere to the divine selection of sushi, sashimi, and creative plates rich in treasures from the land and sea.

The first venture from James Beard Award–winning chef Takashi Yagihashi and renowned restaurateur Jonathan Fox, Kasumi presents a contemporary study of omotenashi, the Japanese ideal of mindful hospitality that prioritizes attention to detail and providing an exceptional guest experience. Designed by Heidi Avedisian of White Ink Design, the restaurant itself feels like the breath that you release after a moment of meditation—strong, relaxed, and centered. The space is at once inviting and elevated, thanks in part to the tones of teak, rattan, and limestone that complement the water views.

To be sure, no culinary detail is overlooked at Kasumi either. The signature cocktails, for example, are delicately complex and act as the perfect overture to the meal. Our pick? The Natsu Elegance, a cool take on a Bee’s Knees with Nikka Vodka, Carpano Bianco Vermouth, Joto Yuzu Sake, honey, and lemon zest.

Dotted with compelling dishes both large and small, the Kasumi menu encourages sharing among guests. Plant-powered patrons will appreciate such veggie-centric dishes as the Obanzai Garden Vegetables platter, the Field Vegetable sushi roll (with jicama, avocado, asparagus, pepper, frisee, and aioli), and the outrageously yummy Kinoko Mochi—a Japanese-style gnocchi of sorts, accented with shimeji, eringi, and maitake mushrooms.

Kasumi sources its fish locally, with select items flown in fresh from Japan, including Hokkaido scallops and hamachi. The latter is the base for a wonderful crudo, laced with black garlic, Jerusalem artichoke chips, and Meyer lemon. Sushi rolls run the gamut from superior standards like spicy tuna to inventive signatures like soft shell crab tempura with daikon, pickled carrot, ginger, and sweet soy.

If you’re inclined to stick with sushi and sashimi for the evening, heed our advice and add an order of Wagyu gyoza to the mix. Or go for the Wagyu gold and share the large Wagyu striploin plate, complete with a duo of dipping sauces and lightly grilled mushrooms and shishito peppers. The brussels sprouts—with crispy shallots and a soupçon of soy chili oil—are another must-try.

While the savory courses err on the side of sophisticated, the desserts are playfulness personified. A summertime favorite in Japan, the kakigori at Kasumi eats like the world’s most refreshing sundae. Shaved ice sweetened with condensed milk is topped with ice cream, meringue kisses, and chunks of mango (or pineapple, but you should definitely go mango).



As with many of the dishes at Kasumi, it’s sure to be something you crave for days to come.