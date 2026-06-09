Katie Ward Goes with the Flow

Katie Ward believes in the power of energy and frequency, so much so that she was inspired to create a line of wellness products that encourage customers to discover their own inner rhythms. The result is TulaBala, which specializes in yoga mats and props, aerial silks, and sound bowls that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. “I’ve always been drawn to sound and frequency,” shares Ward. “Creating something that people can both experience energetically and display beautifully in their home feels incredibly meaningful.”

PBI recently caught up with her to discuss the company, her products, and more.

PBI: What’s the origin story of TulaBala?

Ward: I was in a new house designing a dedicated yoga and exercise space … and became frustrated because aesthetics and flow are incredibly important to me and traditional mats disrupted that. The rectangular shapes and standard designs felt unnatural, especially when everything in nature is fluid and curved. So, I created something that aligned with both the visual energy of a room and the energetic flow of the body.

What were your product “must-haves”?

Every product needed to feel intentional, elevated, and aligned with the lifestyle I was creating—not just functional, but something you actually want to see and interact with in your home. The rounded edges and earth element designs create a more natural visual and energetic flow, while the larger sizing allows for a more expansive, personalized experience, especially for taller bodies or more dynamic movement. Materiality was also important. For example, the coconut PU [an eco-friendly polyurethane] is derived from coconut oil rather than petroleum, which aligns with a more conscious approach.

Why is it important to create dedicated spaces for meditation and movement in one’s home?

A dedicated space holds energy. When you consistently return to the same place for movement or meditation, it begins to carry that frequency, which makes it easier to drop in each time. It’s the same feeling you get when you walk into a truly authentic yoga studio or a sacred space—you can feel it immediately. Beyond that, having a space that is always ready removes friction. You don’t have to think, set up, or decide—you simply step in. That consistency deepens the practice and makes it a natural part of your life rather than something you have to push yourself to do.

What’s your personal yoga journey?

I’ve been practicing yoga since I was 16, initially alongside weight training, where I would integrate movements into my warm-ups and recovery. It wasn’t until my early twenties, when I began practicing in a dedicated studio environment, that I experienced the deeper emotional and spiritual aspects of yoga. That shift—from purely physical to something more internal—changed everything for me. Yoga became less about performance and more about release, awareness, and connection. Over time, I also came to understand that yoga is not just what happens on the mat—it’s a way of living rooted in discipline, kindness, care for the body, and connection to others. That philosophy influences everything I create and how I move through my day.