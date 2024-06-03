Kids in the Kitchen

Want to help your kids jump-start a new hobby this summer? Consider cooking. These three colorful guides are sure to inspire young eaters to channel their inner chef.

Kids Can Cook Anything! by America’s Test Kitchen

Adult fans of the ATK brand know that these culinary masterminds have the know-how to transform curious cooks into confident ones, as the ATK ethos goes. That thinking applies to kids, too. Geared toward readers ages 8 and up, this cookbook features dozens of easy-to-follow recipes tested by 15,000 kid volunteers.

Priya’s Kitchen Adventures: A Cookbook for Kids by Priya Krishna

A New York Times best-selling author and food columnist, Priya Krishna gained legions of foodie fans with her debut cookbook, Indian-ish. Her latest release is part childhood travel journal (with stories of family adventures climbing the Great Wall of China and camping in the Amazon), part illustrated cookbook, inclusive of recipes for such global delicacies as miso ramen and crepes.

The Juneteenth Cookbook: Recipes and Activities for Kids and Families to Celebrate by Alliah L. Agostini

As a follow-up to her 2022 book for kids, The Juneteenth Story, author Alliah L. Agostini shares the foods and history of this important federal holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Easy recipes for dishes like Freedom Fizz, sweet potato pie bars, and calico potato salad are complemented by beautiful illustrations and educational activities.