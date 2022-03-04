Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach Kicks Off

The Fifth Annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach officially opens to the public Saturday, March 5, at 3001 Spruce Avenue in West Palm Beach’s Old Northwood Historic District. The house showcases the creativity and design expertise of 24 of the nation’s most acclaimed interior designers and architects.

For the next month, design lovers from around the nation, visitors, and locals will have the opportunity to tour the completed Show House. The Show House will also offer a 3D virtual video tour for those who are not able to attend in person. Visits to the House must be booked in advance to ensure proper social distancing and the wearing of face masks is required for all visitors. Tickets for the Show House can be purchased here. The ShowHouse will be open to the public for one month closing on April 3, and doubles as the nation’s leading design event of the year and a major fundraiser for Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

“We’re incredibly excited that the showhouse is now open to the public”, says James Druckman, President of the Board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “The designers and architects of this year’s Show House have worked around the clock to bring their dream rooms to life. We think they have encapsulated the essence of Palm Beach perfectly and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests in.”

The Show House attracts 15,000 visitors each year and all proceeds benefit the Kips BayBoys & Girls Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County. The Clubs offer innovative after-school and enrichment programs for more than 21,000 youth, ages six through 18 in ten locations throughout the Bronx and 17 across Palm Beach County. The esteemed showhouses have raised over $25 million to date.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how the designers have transformed the Show House and thrilled that some have had the opportunity to meet and inspire our Club members that the proceeds of this event support,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County President & CEO Jaene Miranda. “I would like to thank all of the sponsors and designers for this year’s Show House. Without their generosity and talents, our Clubs would not be able to fulfill our mission of ensuring all youth reach their full potential.”

Honorary Chairs for this year’s Show House include designer Ellie Cullman, designer and Veranda Columnist Joy Moyler, and Veranda Editor in Chief Steele Marcoux.

The 24 designers and architects participating in this year’s Decorator Show House Palm Beach include:

Amanda Reynal Interiors

Andrea Schumacher Interiors

Ashley Gilbreath Interior Design

Bakes and Kropp Fine Cabinetry

Bell Design, Inc.

Beth Diana Smith Interior Design

Catherine M Austin Interior Design

Craig & Company

Damour Drake

Goddard Design Group

Janie Molster Designs

Jim Dove Design

Joy Street Design

Nikki Levy Interiors

Noz Design

Paloma Contreras Interior Design

Pearl Design Interiors

Peter Pennoyer Architects

Philip Gorrivan Design

Robert Brown Interior Design

Sarah Bartholomew Design, LLC.

The Lewis Design Group

Tiffany Brooks Interiors

Tish Mills Interiors

With current happenings surrounding COVID-19, The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach is taking proper precautions to protect designers and guests come opening in March 2022. Health screenings will be conducted for all staff as well as increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the House. In addition, the Show House is taking steps to allow for social distancing, including limiting the number of attendees. Admission tickets will be sold for specific dates and times to ensure guest count meets city and state guidelines.