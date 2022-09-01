Kravis Center Recruits Volunteers for Season

To gear up for its landmark thirtieth season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach is seeking interested volunteers for ushering, data entry, education department, and administrative office positions.

“With more than 400 volunteers, the Kravis Center knows that the show would not go on without the dedicated corps of people who donate their valuable time,” said Event Manager Karole Cooney. “While many volunteers have been with us since opening night, we are now seeking applicants to become an integral part of this vibrant theatre.”

To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations. The course includes information about emergency evacuations, seating, show procedures, and customer service skills.

The Kravis’ next New Volunteer Orientation will be held at the Rinker Playhouse September 7 at 10 a.m., and September 13 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer is encouraged to download a printable Volunteer Application, fill it out, and bring it to the orientation program. If interested applicants are unable to attend the orientation dates, please mail the application to: Beth Foster, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

For information about volunteering at the Kravis Center, call (561) 651-4294 or to access the online application, click here.