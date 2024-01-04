Kravis Center Rings in the New Year with January Lineup

Kick off the new year with award-winning Broadway hits, innovative international productions, touching tributes, leading classical performers, and more at the Kravis Center all month long.

Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird

All rise for Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, coming to Dreyfoos Hall January 2-7. Tickets start at $39

Palm Beach Improv & Kravis Center present Jessica Kirson

Beloved for her silliness, vulnerability, and ridiculous characters, Jessica Kirson’s comedic videos have earned more than 200 million views on social media. Kirson will take the stage at Rinker Playhouse January 5 and 6 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. both days. Tickets start at $32.50.

An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma in Conversation with Jeffrey Brown

On January 8 at 7:30 p.m., renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will present an evening of conversation and music moderated by PBS NewsHour correspondent Jeffrey Brown in Dreyfoos Hall. Through personal anecdotes and musical interludes, Ma explores how culture can help us seek truth, build trust, and act in service of one another. Tickets start at $45.

Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the 70s

Tony-nominated Broadway star and Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway will showcase rousing and beautiful classics Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, John Lennon, and more, at Dreyfoos Hall on January 8. Tickets are $39.

Jacksonville Symphony

Jacksonville Symphony will return to Dreyfoos Hall on January 9 with Music Director Courtney Lewis and young piano phenom Conrad Tao. The evening’s program will celebrate the centennial of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, as well as Sergei Rachmaninoff’s beautiful, seldom-heard Fourth Piano Concerto. Tickets start at $35.

American Patchwork Quartet

American Patchwork Quartet will reimagine timeless songs from America’s past during their January 10 performance at Rinker Playhouse. The group will weave the music, stories, and experiences of many people, to create a musical tapestry that draws connections between contemporary American culture and its immigrant roots. Tickets start at $35.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

The world’s foremost, all-male comic ballet company returns to Dreyfoos Hall on January 12. Renowned for razor-sharp wit and breathtaking pointe work, the troupe’s polished parodies of works that span the classical ballet canon are a guaranteed hoot. Tickets start at $30.

Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance

The legendary entertainer will take the stage to perform his greatest hits and personal favorites at Dreyfoos Hall on January 13. Tickets start at $39.

Gospel Gala featuring Tamela Mann

On January 14, songwriter, gospel singer, and actress Tamela Mann will a special evening of inspiring and soulful gospel music at Dreyfoos Hall. Tickets start at $15.

Stella Chen

American violinist Stella Chen has garnered worldwide attention with her first-prize win at the 2019 Queen Elizabeth International Violin Competition. Since then, she has performed with some of the world’s most renowned orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Israel Philharmonic, and more. Chen will bring her talents to Rinker Playhouse on January 17. Tickets start at $35.

The Four Phantoms in Concert

This concert brings together four Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phantom Of The Opera for a fantastic evening of entertainment. Experience the extraordinary quartet of vocalists, Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D’Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan during their January 19 performance at Dreyfoos Hall. Tickets start at $29.

Palm Beach Improv & Kravis Center present Kevin Nealon

Head to Persson Hall on January 19 and 20 to catch Kevin Nealon, the Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated actor and comedian who is best known for his nine-year run on Saturday Night Live and his role in the hit Showtime series Weeds. Nealon currently produces and hosts his digital series Hiking with Kevin and tours his stand-up globally. Tickets start at $37.50.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

On January 20, Grammy Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii will join forces in Dreyfoos Hall for a program featuring Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11 and Robert Schumann’s Carnaval, Op. 9. Tickets start at $35.

Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience featuring Ensemble Mik Nawooj

Part concert, dance party, and club night, Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience features original music that samples from classical and hip-hop. They push the boundaries of both hip-hop and concert music and create something completely new, including works from Mozart, Bach and Beethoven, reimagined with funky rhythms and rapid-fire rhymes. Tickets start at $35.

Megan Fairchild: The Ballerina Mindset

New York City Ballet principal dancer Megan Fairchild joins Steven Caras to discuss her recent book The Ballerina Mindset: How to Protect Your Mental Health While Striving for Excellence. Tickets are $125.

Heart of Afghanistan performed by The Fanoos Ensemble

Heart of Afghanistan features four Afghan musicians unable to perform inside Afghanistan today. Only recently reunited in the United States, the ensemble will give a view of Afghan culture through music, poetry, art, and cultural heritage during their January 23 performance at Rinker Playhouse. Tickets start at $35.

Candace Bushnell presents “True Tales of Sex, Success, and Sex and the City”

In her new one-woman show, the international best-selling novelist and creator of Sex and the City will take Rinker Playhouse audiences on a whirlwind tour of New York City sharing stories of fashion, literature, and sex, all while pouring Cosmopolitans in Manolos. Shows will take place January 26-28. Tickets start at $50 and VIP packages are available.

The Cleveland Orchestra

On January 29, the Cleveland Orchestra, under Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, will return to Dreyfoos Hall with famed Danish violinist Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider to present a program that features Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto in G Minor, Op. 26 and Sergei Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100. Tickets start at $40.

Twisted Pine

Exploring a sound they call Americana funk, Twisted Pine will take traditional music in exhilarating directions as they perform at Rinker Playhouse on January 31, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Visit kravis.org/performance-calendar for the current season lineup.