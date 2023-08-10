Kravis Center Unveils Eclectic Fall Lineup

Mark your cultural calendars! The Kravis Center recently unveiled the early fall lineup of shows heading to Rinker Playhouse beginning in October and fans of Latin jazz, flamenco, folk, and classical are in luck.

The offerings kick off with Sammy Figueroa’s “Searching for a Memory,” featuring renowned maestro and pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and revered singer Aymée Nuviola, on October 7 at 7:30 p.m. The legendary percussionist will perform music from his latest album Searching For A Memory. With this performance, Figueroa pays tribute to his late father, Charlie Figueroa, known as one of the most romantic bolero singers of the 1950s. Tickets start at $55.

The music continues with performances by Israel Fernández, one of the leading voices of the next generation of flamenco artists, accompanied on guitar by longtime collaborator Diego del Morao, on November 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

On November 30 at 7:30 p.m., join violinist and singer Lucia Micarelli and Grammy Award-nominated guitarist Leo Amuedo for a mesmerizing journey through genres, fusing elements of classical, jazz, Brazilian, folk, Americana, and more. Captivating audiences across the globe with their unparalleled virtuosity and impeccable musicianship, these artists have performed with Josh Groban, Chris Botti, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond, and Jethro Tull. Tickets start at $45.

For tickets and more information, head to kravis.org or call (561) 832-7469.