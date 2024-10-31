La Isla Bonita

Fern embroidered faille caftan ($15,990), classic crystal Scramble earrings ($620), Oscar de la Renta; Athinita strappy sandals ($895), Christian Louboutin.
Sequined Hoop dress ($1,598), Wave cuff ($398), Wave earrings ($298), Tory Burch.
Printed silk tunic ($9,100), Chanel.
Foulard silk twill dress ($780), La Double J; black suede flats with pearl embellishment ($875), Jimmy Choo.
Knitted skirt ($2,595), knitted top ($3,995), satin slingbacks with bow detail ($1,045), raffia Sicily handbag ($3,395), DNA sunglasses ($430), Dolce & Gabbana.
Tallow lace trim dress ($1,150), Zimmermann; classic crystal Strand earrings ($490), Oscar de la Renta.
Midi dress with lace and velvet details ($13,000), stud choker ($2,950), Jackie small shoulder bag ($3,800), Gucci; leather boots with studs ($1,695), Jimmy Choo.
Wylie shell crochet dress ($1,150), Zimmermann.
Leopard print shorts ($5,200), leopard print jacket ($11,500), leopard print Dior City cap ($1,200), D-Idole ankle boots ($1,950), Tribales D-Pepite earrings ($580), D-Pepite ring ($380), Dior; leopard print Cinch M handbag ($2,495), Jimmy Choo.
Denim jeans ($995), lace and tulle bustier ($2,395), soft cup floral bra ($445), Dolce & Gabbana; bamboo lizard print pumps ($975), Jimmy Choo.
Abordando Suenos mini dress (price upon request), Johanna Ortiz; Fleming feather mini hobo bag ($798), Tory Burch.
Embroidered skirt ($3,600), embroidered top ($4,800), Tribales D-Pepite earrings ($580), Dior.
Story Credits:
Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Dominican Republic
Model: Vanessa Fuchs, Elite Models NYC
Hair and makeup: Colleen Stone, Creative Management, Miami
Digital tech: Tony Lai
Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina
On-site production: Carol Jimenez
