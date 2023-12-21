Lady of the Manor

Evening wear goes edgy with textured textiles and rocker-chic details

Multicolor sequin dress ($14,000), Valentino

Yellow silk evening dress with printed detail ($19,000), mid-heel slides in black neoprene fabric ($1,250), Gucci

Net dress (price upon request), bralette (price upon request), briefs (price upon request), Metamorphose necklace (price upon request), Dior

Kavya printed sequin minidress ($2,190), Silvia Tcherassi; Valentino Garavani Rockstud pumps ($1,350), Valentino

Knit dress ($8,200), ring ($1,390), Alexander McQueen

Knit dress ($8,200), Slash biker boots in blood red ($1,900), Alexander McQueen

Draped tulle dress ($1,998), cutout kitten heels ($398), teardrop earrings ($228), resin bracelet set ($298), Tory Burch

Shaded sequin tulle top ($5,450), striped cotton jacquard skirt ($4,400), patent calfskin and grosgrain bow heels

Shaded sequin tulle top ($5,450), striped cotton jacquard skirt ($4,400), patent calfskin and grosgrain bow heels ($1,375), lambskin, metal, and glass belt ($4,250), metal and glass belt ($1,500), metal necklace ($1,150), metal and glass necklace ($1,050), metal and strass earrings (price upon request), Chanel

Sequin embroidered light silk evening dress with long sleeves ($14,000), Gucci; earring ($1,490), Alexander McQueen

Sheer detail beaded mini tank dress ($16,500), draped wool toile jacket ($9,100), Illusion ankle boots ($2,470), Biface 20-mm belt ($475), Louis Vuitton

Strapless bugle bead wave embroidered gown ($9,290), Oscar de la Renta; metallic heels (price upon request), Louis Vuitton

Garden print frill long dress in mint ($2,500), Ryder wedge shoes ($895), Stella McCartney

Story Credits:

Shot by Palm Beach Illustrated on location at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, Miami

Fashion editor: Katherine Lande

Model: Zlata Semenko, One Management, New York

Hair and makeup: Taryll Atkins, Artist Management Miami, using Koh Gen Do Beauty

Fashion assistant: Zlata Kotmina

Digital tech: Tony Lai

