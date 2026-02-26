Lantern Festival Returns to West Palm Beach

Step into a world of light, art, and culture at the 2026 Lantern Festival at CityZen Garden in downtown West Palm Beach February 28, from noon to 3 p.m. This year’s festival highlights the energy and symbolism of the Year of the Horse.

Rooted in a tradition observed fifteen days after the Lunar New Year, this event invites the community to gather beneath lanterns handcrafted by local artists, students, and neighbors, which serve as timeless symbols of renewal, unity, and hope.

Throughout the event, enjoy interactive lantern making, Chinese ink rubbing, and red envelope wish workshops; a traditional tea ceremony; lion dance and Kung Fu demonstrations; and food trucks and pop-up offerings.

For more information, visit downtownwpb.com/lanternfestivalwpb.