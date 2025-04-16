Last-Minute Easter Treats

The countdown to Easter (April 20) is on. Stock those baskets with artisan chocolates courtesy of Florida-based Norman Love Confections, which operates a location in Delray Beach. The premier chocolatier has crafted 10 seasonal flavors for the Easter holiday: Spring Citrus, Coconut Silk, Peanut Butter Bliss, Mint Creme, Golden Lemon, Midnight Cocoa, Pistachio Creme, Silken Caramel, Café Creme, and Strawberry Blush. The 2025 Easter Collection includes a 10-piece box for $30, a 25-piece box for $62, and a 50-piece box for $112.

Norman Love is also offering six Easter pastries in its salons, as well as Easter-themed chocolate novelties including bunnies, bark, and chocolate-covered jelly beans.