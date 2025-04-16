Last-Minute Easter Treats

Stock your Easter basket with seasonal sweets from Norman Love.

Easter goodies. Photo courtesy of Norman Love Confections
The countdown to Easter (April 20) is on. Stock those baskets with artisan chocolates courtesy of Florida-based Norman Love Confections, which operates a location in Delray Beach. The premier chocolatier has crafted 10 seasonal flavors for the Easter holiday: Spring Citrus, Coconut Silk, Peanut Butter Bliss, Mint Creme, Golden Lemon, Midnight Cocoa, Pistachio Creme, Silken Caramel, Café Creme, and Strawberry Blush. The 2025 Easter Collection includes a 10-piece box for $30, a 25-piece box for $62, and a 50-piece box for $112.

Norman Love is also offering six Easter pastries in its salons, as well as Easter-themed chocolate novelties including bunnies, bark, and chocolate-covered jelly beans.

